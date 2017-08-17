Berriew slip up late to Bow Street

OPENING day in Spar Mid Wales League One was marked with a host of shock results.

Bow Street celebrated a 2-1 victory at Berriew who had gone ahead through Karl Seliaert’s free-kick early in the second-half.

However the Magpies levelled through Matthew Evans with five minutes remaining before snatching a last gasp winner through captain Tom Williams.

Carno also slumped to a shock opening day defeat as a resurgent Tywyn Bryncrug opened their campaign with a 3-1 win.

Aled Jones led the Cormorants with a brace while Tom Allen Davies completed their tally while Carno’s consolation came through Andy Evans.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town snatched a controversial late winner to prevail 3-2 at home to Knighton Town who saw goalkeeper Joe Prosser sent off early after an altercation with the hosts’ Drew Reynolds which allowed Steve Jones to net from the resulting penalty.

Connor Bird restored parity for Knighton but the Daffodils restored their advantage through Reynolds after the break.

Bird looked to have rescued a point for the Robins by completing his brace but Llanidloes snatched a last gasp winner when stand-in goalkeeper Danny Ives bundled Ed Clarke's corner into his own net amid angry protests of a foul from Knighton’s bench.

Llanfair United hit the ground running upon their Mid Wales League One return with goals from Ben Jones and Andrew Hughes cancelling out a Tony Meredith reply in a 2-1 victory at new boys Churchstoke.

Meanwhile Welshpool Town opened their campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Borth United with goals from Ian Probert, Josh Morgan, Ricky Litchfield and player-manager Chris Roberts settling the outcome at Uppingham Field.

A Mark Hughes hat-trick inspired Kerry to a 4-3 victory at Machynlleth with summer signing Max McLaughlin completing the scoring at Cae Glas while the hosts replied through Charlie Jellett, Callum Page and Sion Jones.

Dan Graham was also a hat-trick hero as Llanrhaeadr strolled to a 4-1 victory over Aberaeron while Glenn Evans completed a comfortable opening day for the Tanat Valley side while Mattie Davies netted a consolation.

Radnor Valley opened their campaign with a resounding 3-0 home win over Llandrindod Wells courtesy of a Joey Price double and Liam Jones strike on Friday night.