Blues fail to rise for Queens visit

CAERSWS hit back to claim a late equaliser and deny Huws Gray Alliance new boys Queens Park the opening day spoils at the Recreation Ground.

Ross Stephens took just four minutes to mark his return to his home village club with a sensational 35 yard dipping shot over Queens Park goalkeeper Joseph Jones finding the net via the underside of the bar.

Caersws could have doubled their lead soon after with Phil Jones’ shot from a tight angle on the left cleared off the line by Tony Jones.

The Wrexham side took their time to get into the game but threatened on 15 minutes when ex-Bluebird Helder Ramos forced home goalkeeper Luke Evans into a save when clean through on goal before the hosts cleared their lines.

The match opened up with Barry Torrence heading a Mike Latham corner over the bar before another dangerous deadball from the latter saw Corey Smart headed onto the bar.

Caersws chances were less clear cut with Craig Whitfield firing over and Phil Jones forcing Joseph Jones into action from a tight angle.

Queens Park deservedly levelled on the stroke of half-time with Tony Jones’ deep free-kick headed across goal by Latham for Ramos to steer home from close range.

The goal galvanised the Wrexham side who started the second-half on top and should have led only for Torrence to miscue when clean through on goal before the hosts survived another let off when substitute Sean Skimmings failed to capitalise after breaking through unchallenged after the hosts lost possession cheaply in midfield.

However Caersws should have regained their lead on 68 minutes when Luke Sherbon’s shot from the edge of the area was parried by Jones into the path of Phil Jones who contrived to miss an open goal from less than a yard.

Caersws were punished almost immediately when Latham released substitute John Edwards who beat Evans at the second attempt.

The match became increasingly scrappy as Queens Park sought to hold out while the Bluebirds threw on veteran Graham Jones and striker Connor Stacey in a bid to save the game.

With seven minutes remaining Phil Jones fired into a crowded area following a partially cleared corner with Rhydian Davies deflecting past Jones from close range as Caersws snatched a point.

CAERSWS: L Evans, Samuel, Vickers, E Jones, Hughes, Bethel, Stephens, Davies, Whitfield, Sherbon, P Jones. Subs: Stacey, Tranter, G Evans, G Jones, Richards