Denham heroics in vain as Llani fall to Guils loss

GUILSFIELD and Llandrinio prevailed four wicket winners in the Henshalls Shropshire League Four derby at Llanidloes.

Opener William Denham starred for the hosts, posting a top scoring knock of 97 and joined by Adrian Foulkes (23) in guiding Llanidloes to 154-6 to defend with the Guils attack led by Jordan Evans (3-16) and David Harris (2-9).

Guilsfield’s reply was led by a strong top order with Sam Griffiths (24), Gary Griffiths (37) and Gary Meredith (18) laying the foundations with Foulkes (2-28) leading the Llanidloes attack.

Nathan Baines (20no) and Dave Lewis (33no) formed an unbroken fifth wicket partnership to guide Guilsfield to 156-4 and victory in the 30th over.

Meanwhile Alberbury IIIs and fellow strugglers Whitchurch IIIs battled out an entertaining draw in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire Sunday League.

Lara Jones starred with six four’s in a top scoring knock of 89 while support from James Lee (35) and David Butler (29) steered Alberbury to an impressive 223-7 to defend.

Molly Batkin (3-43), Jack Ramsay (2-44) and Rachel Owen (2-49) shared the wickets for the hosts.

Tom Butler (5-40) dominated the bowling in reply while Neil Savage (3-23) included the wickets of top scorers Eddie Lewis (79) and Jack Giddings (56) in his haul.

However Alberbury could not finish the job as Whitchurch stoutly defended their final wicket to guide their side to 212-9.