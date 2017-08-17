Eight goal thriller as Saints hit back to stun Abermule

LLANSANTFFRAID Village hit back for a point in an eight goal thriller at Abermule in Spar Mid Wales League Two on Friday night.

The hosts dominated the first-half with Dave Anthony netting a hat-trick and Stuart Emberton also on target.

However the Saints stormed back after the break with Nathan Prodger plundering a hat-trick and Dan Hindley ensuring Ray Jones’ men returned home with a point.

Honours also ended even at Penbont Field where Newbridge and Montgomery Town scrapped out a 1-1 draw.

Ollie Woods netted for the Bridgemen but a new look Monty were not to be denied a share of the spoils with Sam Davies ensuring an opening night point.

Hay St Marys proved comfortable winners at Dyffryn Banw with Joey Jones, Will Goodwin and Callum Maddy goals ensuring the Saints a winning start to the season following a troubled summer.

Elsewhere Presteigne battled to a 3-2 win at newboys Talgarth Town with goals from Tom Crichton., Josh Gardner and Jack Biggs cancelling replies from Matt Lloyd and Harry Sharman.

Meanwhile Dolgellau Athletic saw off a spirited Brecon Northcote upon the visitors Spar Mid Wales League Two debut.

Dennis Bates struck twice for Dolgellau while Iwan Kojs was also on target while a Joel Evans brace kept the Stags in the hunt throughout.