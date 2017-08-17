Jones steps up to U17s elite squad

CARRIE Jones has maintained her meteoric rise by being elevated to the Welsh girls under 17s set-up.

The 15 year old Llanfair Caereinion High School student is one of the brightest prospects in Welsh women’s football and already earmarked for future stardom by national manager Jayne Ludlow.

Jones is now in the the high performance tier and will play in the South Wales development league with the Welsh girls under 17s squad.

Proud mother Joyce Jones said: “We are appealing for more sponsorship to help with travelling costs as Carrie will need to go South Wales three times a week this season. Any help would be much appreciated.”