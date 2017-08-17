Mumford saves Berriew a point at Llanfair

MATT Mumford struck twice as Berriew hit back to claim a point in a 2-2 draw at Llanfair United in Spar Mid Wales League One on Tuesday night.

Goals from Llyr Griffiths and Josh Astley gave United the lead but the resilient Rhiewsiders clawed back their first point of the season.

Llanrhaeadr maintained their impressive start to the campaign with Khyam Wyton and Gus Harris goals completing a 2-0 win over Carno at Tanllan.

Welshpool Town also maintained their bright start with a Will Thomas double and late Dan Bowen strike completing a 3-2 victory at Knighton Town who remained in contention through Connor Bird’d brace.

Tywyn Bryncrug prevailed 3-1 winners at home to Machynlleth with a Mark Edmonson brace and Aled Jones strike cancelling Harry Cottam’s reply.

Borth United celebrated a 3-1 derby win over Bow Street with Ryan Edwards, Lee Jones and James Davies strikes cancelling a late Tom Williams penalty.

Meanwhile Max McLaughlin’s leveller saw Kerry off the mark in a 1-1 draw at home to Radnor Valley who led through Joey Price.