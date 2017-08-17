Newtown slump to Broseley defeat

NEWTOWN endured a day to forget in a thumping 117 run defeat at Broseley in the Henshalls Shropshire Premier League.

Broseley laid the foundations for their imposing target as openers James Ralph and Salim Ahmed formed a 123 run first wicket stand until the former was caught and bowled by Jonathon Davies (1-34) for 76.

Ahmed was caught by Sam Cooke off Hamish Harding (1-45) for 36 before Jack Morris bowled Nadeem Ahmad (10) but Gavin Jones kept the scoreboard ticking.

Jones (36) was joined by Tim Garbett (7) in a 19 run fourth wicket stand before both fell in quick succession as Jack Morris completed his 3-46.

Scott Furber (43no) and Stuart Walters formed a 76 run sixth wicket stand to guide Broseley to 259 when the latter was run out by Cooke foe 25, leaving Furber to guide his side to 264-7.

Newtown struggled for runs from the off in reply with Steve Davies stumped by Jon Lloyd off Gavin Daniel (1-36) for six.

Tom Goodman was joined by Harding in a 28 run second wicket stand but Goodman’s fall to Craig Stewart for a top scoring 32 sparked a collapse.

Stewart (3-37) and Ralph (4-36) destroyed the middle order which capitulated from 68-3 to just 96-8 after Harding was caught by Lloyd off Ralph for 19.

Dave Anthony (29no) and brother John (28) looked to dig in for the ninth wicket, forming a 49 run partnership before the latter was stumped by Lloyd off Furber (1-1) as Town’s demise for 147 was completed.