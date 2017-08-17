Quigley departs Saints for Blackpool in 35k transfer

SCOTT Quigley has joined English Football League One side Blackpool from JD Welsh Premier champions TNS.

The 24 year old striker arrives at Bloomfield Road in a £35,000 two year deal, potentially rising to £50,000.

Quigley departs having played a key role in the Oswestry club’s dominance of Welsh football while also firing TNS’ winner in this season’s UEFA Champion’s League victory over FC Europa of Gibraltar.

Quigley said: “I’m really happy and I’m looking forward to a new challenge. I’m just eager to get going and start training. “I’m 24 now and it’s about time I made the step in to the English system. I’m glad to have this opportunity to prove myself.”

TNS manager Scott Ruscoe backed Quigley to make an impact with the Tangerines.

“Scott had been with us for eight years and has developed from our scholarship programme into a very good attacking player.”

“With his pace and ability to strike the ball so well with either foot, he was always going to get an opportunity. We wish him well with Blackpool and success in the future.”

TNS chairman Mike Harris also expressed delight at the transfer as another landmark for the club.

“Our players are attracting the attention of higher English league clubs and prepared to put fair value in today’s transfer market. It is a great testimony to our academy and first team manager that we have developed a player with this talent.”

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer backed Quigley to make an impact ahead of their trip to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

“He’s a young, powerful forward who fits in with the model we’re trying to develop at the club. He’s good with both feet, has played and scored in Champions League qualifiers and is now hungry to work hard and make the breakthrough in English football.”