Sisters to represent Wales

SISTERS, Ffion and Seren Lovatt have both qualified to represent Wales at the Sainsburys British School Games in Loughborough at the end of the month.

The Welshpool High School students are part of the Go Judo Club from Llandrinio qualified through the Gemau Cymru British school games qualifier event in Cardiff, claiming gold and silver medals to qualify for the national finals.

The sisters both won gold medals in their own categories by displaying some outstanding Judo skills to win all their fights with Ippon throws and securing their place on the Welsh national team.

Clubmate Joshua Whitehouse just fell short of qualification but managed to win a bronze medal.

Both girls are members of the Talent Cymru national Judo team and attend three day residential training each week during the holidays and they are both currently ranked in the top 10 in Great Britain. A

All the players attend training twice a week with coaches Pete and Adam Castell at Go Judo based in Llandrinio Village Hall with meetings from 6-7pm on Tuesday and Friday for juniors and 7.8.30pm for seniors.