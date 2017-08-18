Captain Shaun Pearson wants Wrexham AFC to build on midweek win

WREXHAM have shown they can bounce back from defeat but Shaun Pearson wants to start stringing wins together to build momentum.

Dean Keates’ side go into tomorrow’s clash against Maidstone United at The Gallagher Stadium on the back of a 1-0 victory over Gateshead in midweek.

It was the second victory of the season, with both wins coming immediately after a loss.

Captain Pearson is now looking to make it two wins in a row for the first time by beating the Stones, who are still looking for their first success.

“Played three games, lose two and everybody is saying it is a terrible start,” said Pearson.

“If we can win at Maidstone, all of a sudden if you have played five and won three and it is a very good start.

“Nine points from the first five games, if we get nine points from every five games we play this season you’ll be bang there come the end.

“A big opportunity tomorrow, let’s try and back up the win over Gateshead and hopefully get another three points.”

New signing Alex Reid, brought in on loan from Fleetwood Town earlier in the day, scored the only goal after coming on as a substitute as Wrexham overcame Gateshead.

“Hopefully we can get another positive result and build on what we did on Tuesday,” said Pearson.

“We talk about trying to build that bit of momentum.

“The good thing is we have not quite clicked yet how we want to but we have still got two wins, we still look solid and we still look like we have got a lot more to come.

“Hopefully when it all comes together we can push on.”

Pearson admitted it was important to register a first home win of the season, with Wrexham’s other victory coming away at Maidenhead United, and the centre-back says the Reds are still not the finished article.

“It was massive just to get that monkey off out backs,” said Pearson.

“We are the first to know things haven’t quite clicked for us yet but good signings, you can see the effort is there 100 per cent and we have ground out two victories.

“To get two wins from four games when we have not been at our best is a good sign.

“But we want it to click sooner rather than later, hopefully that will happen and it can only be even better moving forward.”

Pearson and Manny Smith have struck up a good understanding in the heart of defence, keeping a first clean sheet against Gateshead, but the Reds’ skipper insists it was a team effort.

“Me and Manny have both been around a long time now and know what it is about,” added Pearson. “It has started well for us but I wouldn’t say that it was just down to us.

“It is all over the field, we do defend well as a team. The front lads work hard and you can see that.

“When you see how much running they put in in front of us it is frightening and that really helps us out so it is a whole team effort, everybody puts a bit in.

“Hopefully as the season moves along, we can help them set up a better base to attack a bit more freely and have a bit more open play.”