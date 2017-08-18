Rhiewsiders welcome Jones to Talbot Field

BERRIEW have signalled their ambition with the signing of Ashley Jones.

The 21 year old played a key role in Rhayader Town’s march to the Spar Mid Wales League One title last season but has since departed the Red Kites following their summer return to recreation level.

Berriew manager David Jones said: “Ashley is an established player at this level having played in last season’s title winning Rhayader Town side and previously the Llandrindod Wells side which won the league a few years ago.

“It was a slightly unusual signing as Ash actually called me asking if he could come for a look at us as when he played against us last season he liked the way we try and play and keep the ball, and he thinks our style will suit his game.

“That was nice to hear from someone who played against us last season in a very successful team, and I am delighted he has chosen to sign for us and he will strengthen us further.”