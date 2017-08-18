Robins boss targets home victory against Druids

NEWTOWN will look to open their account for the JD Welsh Premier season at home to Cefn Druids tonight (Friday).

The Robins slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Bala Town in their opener last week but manager Chris Hughes backed his new look charges to bounce back at Latham Park.

“We are looking forward to it,” said Hughes. “It was always going to be a difficult start at Bala and so it proved but we move on against Cefn Druids tonight (Friday).”

Both sides have strengthened during the summer with Hughes expecting the Wrexham side to be challenging for a top six place this season.

“Druids had a good second half to last season, much like ourselves,” said Hughes. “We are in similar in that we will both be looking to push on from that this season.”

The Robins should be back to strength with new signing Iwan Cartwright completing his transfer upon his release from Wrexham while on-loan defender Ryan Sears is added to the squad following his switch from Shrewsbury Town.

Hughes said: “Iwan has played a few games and showed up really well.

“Coming from Wrexham he is a technically good player with abilityy and we think we can help develop him further.

Cartwright has past experience with Nuneateon and Northern Premier League minnows Colwyn Bay.

Hughes added: “Iwan understands everyone will be fighting for their place and is keen to do well for Newtown.”