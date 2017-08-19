Guils geared up for battle with Penrhyncoch

GUILSFIELD and Penrhyncoch go head to head at Clos Mytton on Saturday (2.30) in the first Mid Wales derby of the Huws Gray Alliance season.

Guils manager Nathan Leonard praised his side for their opening day point at Rhyl but warned his squad to expect a battle against the Roosters who began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Caernarfon Town.

“I’m happy with a point from the Rhyl game, “said Leonard. “Andy Wycherley kept us in it early on but we grew into the game which is a credit to the lads.

“The sending off changed the game and Rhyl put us under a lot of pressure but the lads were great and still looked dangerous on the break. Missing a penalty late on is always hard to take but a point each was probably a fair result.

“It will be another tough physical game Saturday against Penrhyn and we will have to be at our best if we want to pick up three points.”

Defender Robbie James is suspended but Callum Bromley returns to contention for the Guils.

Meanwhile Penrhyn will look to open their account for the season after impressing against title favourites Caernarfon Town.

The Roosters are strengthened with midfielder Rob Murfet making the step up from Welsh Alliance side Barmouth United and striker Nashawn Blake completing his switch from Llanfair United.