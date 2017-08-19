Parker leaves it late as Prestatyn Town down Barry Town United

A STOPPAGE time goal from Mike Parker gave Prestatyn Town a 1-0 home success over fellow JD Welsh Premier League newboys Barry Town United.

The Seasiders got off the mark at the second attempt in a closely fought contest at the Motion Finance Stadium, and Neil Gibson’s side will look to make it two wins in succession on Friday when they travel to big spending Bangor City (7.30pm).

Gibson said: “We kept going right until the end and I felt as the second half went on we grew more into the game and gave us some momentum and I always thought the goal was coming.

“This really typifies what Prestatyn Town is all about, we never think the game is over and always look to affect the outcome late on, and Mike has delivered dramatic late goals time-and-time again.

“I thought he did really well and drove us on throughout, and there were also a number of other excellent performances and to be so defensively sound after last week was very pleasing.

“We have got goals in this team and we are going to pick up points if we keep clean sheets, as we proved against a Barry side who are going to be very competitive in the WPL this season.

“This will install plenty of belief into the players and hopefully we can take this into Friday now.”

A nervy start from both sides brought little in the way of chances, with James Stead and Zyaac Edwards going closest to opening the scoring and at the other end Ryan Newman forced Carl Jones into a smart stop midway through the half.

Skipper Dave Hayes was next to spurn a chance after the break when his blazed his effort over, with Noah Edwards, Parker and Ben Maher all good opportunities throughout the half.

When it looked as if both sides would be going home with a share of the spoils, the Town talisman arrived at the far post to unleash a sensational effort into net with virtually the final kick of the contest on 94 minutes.