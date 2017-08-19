Rhyl striker Lamb given two-year ban for failed drugs test

RHYL footballer Carl Lamb has issued an apology after receiving a two-year ban for a failed drugs test.

The striker will not be allowed to resume his career until December 2018 after he was found to have “benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine)” in his system, according to the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) Agency.

The ruling said Lamb admitted the offence claiming he had taken cocaine in the early hours of December 9 during a night out while dealing with issues surrounding his seriously-ill father.

AA statement from the Lilywhites, said: “Rhyl FC have been made aware of the publication of the decision by UK Anti-Doping regarding the violation of the FA Wales anti-doping regulations committed by Carl Lamb.

“This was in respect of an Averse Analytical Finding following a random urine sample at the conclusion of a Welsh Premier League match on December 10.

“Within the decision UKAD accepts that the substance was taken Out of Competition, in a context unrelated to sports performance.

“This period of suspension has been reduced from four years to two years following the explanation from Carl Lamb around the circumstances of the violation.”

The 32-year-old, who did not appeal the decision, also released a statement on social media, stating: “I hit an all-time low in my life after Christmas losing my hero, my best mate, my dad after caring for him for nine months hoping he would pull through.

“I decided to take a substance to take the edge off how drunk I was and how I was feeling.

“It was completely out of character and I did not take this substance to cheat or to enhance my performance in any way.

“I did not appeal the decision as it is my own fault and nobody else’s.

“I regret it and I am paying for it.”