Welsh Alliance round-up: St Asaph City crash out of JD Welsh Cup

ST ASAPH City exited the JD Welsh Cup at the first qualifying round stage after a 2-1 home reverse to Llay Welfare.

The Saints were undone by goals from the visiting pair of Matthew Walkman and Jack Taylor, with a Josh Taylor effort on 51 minutes not enough to see them advance to the next stage.

Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two promotion hopefuls Prestatyn Sports maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign with a 3-0 success at Llannerchymedd.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when Chris Owen found the net after just eight minutes, before Sam McDougall added a second from the penalty sport after the break on 52.

Sports wrapped up the points a minute from time when a quick breakaway resulted in Mike Jones firing home.

Another of the title candidates Meliden also laid down another marker to their championship rivals with an eye-catching 3-0 triumph at Glan Conwy.

Th away side started the stronger of the two and they were rewarded on 17 minutes when Matty Griffiths rounded off an impressive attack with a neat finish.

Things got even better for the visitors after the interval when Griffiths burst clear to notch his second of the afternoon on 72 minutes, before the gifted forward rounded off a fine day at the office with his hat-trick on 88 in what was another standout effort.