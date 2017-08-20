Llandudno sailor Moreton pulls clear in Williams Series

LLANDUDNO sailors were greeted by lighter winds for the fifth and sixth races in the Williams Series.

The ability to judge tide and shifting wind directions was therefore going to be critical for any success as the competition for places gathered pace.

The first race was a close-run affair with Paul Moreton returning to form and showing the rest of the fleet how to deal with the technical conditions.

Kevin Parvin remained close throughout to secure second place, while the Rydal Penrhos School pupil brother team of Liam and Kevin Farrell in the RS Feva just edging third after the adjustment for handicap, sneaking ahead of the battling Lasers of Joe Shelley, John Brown and Mark Jackson.

The second race was all about how many laps could be completed within the allotted racing time, with the wind strength failing during the second part of the race. Parvin and Moreton’s average lap times increased significantly on their final stretch, allowing the Farrelll brothers to snatch first place as they completed their racing prior to the wind dropping.

After six races in the series, Moreton is well clear in the lead, but Shelley in second faces competition for the runners-up spot from Jackson and Parvin.