Welsh star Rachel Taylor to attend Colwyn Bay RFC Junior Registration Day

A WELSH women’s rugby star will be the special guest at a Colwyn Bay junior event.

Rachel Taylor, who plays in either Lock or back row for RGC in addition to captaining the national side, will be part of Bay’s Mini and Junior Registration Day, which will be held at the club on Sunday, September 4.

Taylor started her career with Colwyn Bay and she will be running the rule over the young talented at the event, as well as passing on some helpful hints on things such as technique and structure.

There will be a host of activities going on throughout, including training sessions, mini-games and a barbecue.

The gifted star won her 50th cap for Wales when she played against Ireland in the 2015 Women’s Six Nations Championship, and she has led her team at events such as the recent Women’s World Cup.

She is also involved in encouraging women’s rugby at a grassroots level, being the Wales Rugby Union coordinator for the RGC West area in North Wales as Taylor prepares to make the transition into coaching following her retirement.

Anyone requiring more information about the registration day can email junior secretary Tony Bale at tony@tonybale.com.