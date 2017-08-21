Batting collapse condemns Colwyn Bay to New Brighton loss

A DISAPPOINTING batting display condemned Colwyn Bay to an eight-wicket loss at Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division rivals New Brighton.

Sion Morris’ side suffered a resounding loss thanks to an out-of-character performance at the crease, and they will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Rainhill.

Home bowler Jaxom Rose disposed of Zak Gidlow (9) and Morris (7) early on, while Mark Hale also put the new ball to good use with the wickets of George Johansen (0) and overseas star Rumesh Buddhika (23).

The in-form Adam Campion made just ten before he became Hale’s latest victim, and Ashraf Nawab produced a stunning spell to take the quick-fire wickets of Jordan Evans (8), wicketkeeper Mike Littler (16) and Gareth Goodson (8) on his way to figures of 4-18 from a seven over spell as the away side were all out for 100.

Despite losing skipper Mark Rowland for three when he was trapped lbw by the in-form Paul Jenkins, the hosts saw out the remainder of their innings with minimal fuss, thanks in no small part to the unbeaten 56 from Louis Botes.

Andrew Clarke also hit a seven boundary 41 as they surpassed their required target after just 17 overs of play.

The result leaves Morris’ men in sixth position in the standings ahead of their clash with second place Rainhill, who are 51 points behind runaway leaders Ormskirk with four games of the season remaining.