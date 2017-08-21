Colwyn Bay handed Droylsden test in Emirates FA Cup

COLWYN Bay secured their place in the hat for the next round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 3-0 home victory over Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The Seagulls led 1-0 at half-time with Jamie Rainford scoring from Astley Mulholland’s pass on 25 minutes and then wrapped up victory with second half goals from Dan Collins and Astley Mulholland.

Phill Hadland’s side have been handed an away tie at Droylsden in the next stage of the competition, and they return to league action this Saturday when they host Colne (3pm).

The Bay boss, said: “We’d have taken 3-0 before the game all day long and it was a good day at the office, although there are certainly improvements that still need be made in some areas – but then that is my job to sort that.

“The most pleasing thing for me was that we increased competition for places, because we had players who haven’t played a lot (Kyle Jacobs, Josh Brizell and Gaz Grant) coming in and doing a great job.

“Jack Kelleher has also come on as a sub in the last two games and done well.

“I am gutted for Kyle Jacobs because he was playing really well before he pulled his hamstring and now it looks as though he could be out for a while.

“Josh Brizell did well as a late replacement for Shaun Holden, who injured his ankle in training on Thursday, and Gaz Grant also came through well after his injury. The back three (Gaz, Dan Collins and Sam Barnes) looked very solid, and were helped by Matt Cooper in goal constantly talking.

“I thought Will Booth also did well. He knows he has areas he needs to improve, but he scored a great goal on Tuesday and was close getting another today.

“Danny Andrews did well playing out of position in centre mid, while Astley Mulholland was definitely man of the match. He is on fire at the moment.

“He has always had blistering pace, but now he’s providing an end product with his goals (seven in nine games including pre-season) and he’s a real threat.”