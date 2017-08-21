Llandudno Junction suffer heavy Porthmadog defeat

LLANDUDNO Junction were given a harsh lesson as they continue to adjust to life in the Huws Gary Alliance with a 7-1 home loss to Porthmadog.

The Railwaymen were no match for the in-form side in what was a disappointing day at the office for Iain Bennett’s men, who will look to bounce back on Wednesday night when they travel to in-form Holyhead Hotspur (7.30pm).

The visitors wasted no time in stamping their authority on proceedings when former Conwy Borough striker Joe Chaplin broke free and finished well after just three minutes.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, who struck back on seven minutes when Joel Hewitt found the net, but their joy proved to be short lived as Chaplin netted his second of the game two minutes before the interval.

After the break saw Port run riot thanks to a significantly improved attacking display, with Sion Bradley netting a quick-fire brace on 49 and 51 minutes to all-but seal the three points.

The visitors continued their success in-front of goal when talented forward Julian Williams found the target on 77 minutes, and Meilir Williams also got in on the act with a fine strike on 82.

There was still time for further goals and it was Meilir Williams who rounded off an impressive individual display with another well taken effort on 88 minutes to condemn the hosts to a humbling defeat in their first game at home since joining the highly competitive se cond tier for the first time.

In addition to Wednesday’s clash Bennett’s men entertain a fancied Caersws outfit on Saturday (2.30pm).