Llandudno maintain perfect start with Aberystwyth Town success

LLANDUDNO maintained their perfect start to the new JD Welsh Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Aberystwyth Town.

Alan Morgan’s side produced another efficient display to emerge victorious against a resolute Aber side, and they will be looking for a third win in succession this Saturday in their home clash with early pacesetters Connah’s Quay (2.30pm).

Captain Tom Dix, said: “To be fair the start we have made is not too different from last season as we were keeping clean sheets but didn’t score, but things have been improving in-front of goal so far and we are also strong at the back.

“There is no point setting yourself targets just two games into the season, we have just got to keep working hard and carry this on into a very tough game against Connah’s Quay on Saturday.

“We were unlucky at times last season but we have started on the front foot so far and hopefully this will be enough to win us plenty of games. You know what you are getting with Connah’s Quay and the games between us are always close, but we are in good form and the lads are confident of securing a result.”

The visitors broke the deadlock on 54 minutes when Danny Shaw flicked past Chris Mullock following a Toby Jones delivery after a period of sustained pressure.

Marc Williams, Dix and Danny Hughes all went close to doubling their advantage soon after, while Geoff Kellaway was guilty of spurning a great opportunity to level proceedings when Shaw denied him when through on goal.

The away side finally confirmed their victory in stoppage time when midfield talisman Hughes wrong footed Mullock with a superb 20-yard effort.