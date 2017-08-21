Llandudno produce improved effort in Gresford success

LLANDUDNO geared up for their crunch clash against North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title contenders Menai Bridge with a two-wicket win at Gresford.

The reigning champions may not be in a position to retain their crown but they can still have a huge say in who will take their place, and they prepared for the encounter with an accomplished performance on both sides of the ball.

Chris Ellwood’s side mustered just 108 all out thanks to a hugely impressive all-round display from the Tudno bowlers, with Matthew Jones and Danial Evans leading the way with three wickets apiece for the combined loss of 42 runs.

Skipper Jack Rimmington also claimed a pair of scalps at a cost of 24 runs, while Ethan Hill also picked up a brace to continue his excellent run of form.

The visiting run chase got off to a poor start when Ellwood disposed of Evans and Jones early on for six and 13 respectively, with Simon Parry ousting wicketkeeper Robin Smith (13) and Rydal Penrhos School pupil Will Sissons (14) during a dominant spell.

A nervy end to proceedings was assured courtesy of Ellwood, who took out Hill (2) and top scorer Kevin James (24) on his way to figures of 4-21.

Matthew Lambe contributed a vital 15 to further boost their chances late on and Ajay Dhawan and Andrew Christian managed to see out the remainder of the innings to ensure they reached their target for the loss of eight wickets after 36 overs at the crease.