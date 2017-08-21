Wrexham AFC: Christian Dibble disappointed to concede twice on Reds' debut

Christian Dibble was pleased with his debut but admits he was disappointed to concede Maidstone United’s second goal.

The 23-year-old was again named among the substitutes at The Gallagher Stadium but had to be included in the starting XI after first choice goalkeeper Chris Dunn sustained an injury during the warm-up.

“It was about 2.35pm when I was warming up Chris,” said Dibble. “I put a cross in for him, he has gone up and said he felt his groin pop.

“Then Andy Davies told me I was playing.

“I was delighted to make my debut for the club. The result and our performance was disappointing, I would have hoped for something better.”

On the Stones’ second goal, Dibble said: “It took a deflection and went through three players. Before I had even realised it had come through I think I am on the back foot.

“I am going to be disappointed with it but you just move on.”

Dibble was in inspired form after the break, saving Joe Pigott’s penalty after Manny Smith and Mark Carrington were both sent off.

“You just try and make the saves and hope that we can nick a goal,” said Dibble.

“But when we go down to nine men, it is very slim.

“I am happy with my performance, I just wish as a team we all performed better.

“We are still a new team and we will get it right sooner or later. But we are going to try and do it on Saturday.”

Dean Keates was delighted with how Dibble performed on his debut.

“I think the second goal has got a little bit of a nick off someone,” said Keates.

“But I thought he was absolutely outstanding. To get thrown in at the last second, he was absolutely outstanding.”

Smith was shown a straight red card by referee Sam Allison who deemed that the centre-back had not attempted to play the ball when challenging Pigott.

“The problem is if you don’t know the laws,” said Keates. “The law of the game has changed, if it is an attempt to make a tackle then it is not a straight red – he has given a straight red.”

Carrington was immediately shown a second yellow for dissent.

“You class it as asking the official, ‘ref, do you not know the rules have changed?’ You can’t give him a straight red card for an attempt at a tackle,” said Keates.

Keates, meanwhile, has missed out on a target who he wanted to sign on a permanent deal due to the striker’s agent intervening at the last minute.

“It was nearly done,” said Keates. “It was done and then his agent has tried to get involved at the last minute.

“It was done between both clubs, it was all sorted to settle up his contract to come to us, but then his agent has tried to ask for agent fees for a two minute phone call.

“He has turned round and said if he doesn’t get paid then it is not going to happen. So it is not going to happen. I will go elsewhere now.”