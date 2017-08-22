Double-century stand guides Bodedern into promotion places

A DOUBLE-CENTURY partnership from Gareth Thomas and Ed Gatsby moved Bodedern into the North Wales Cricket League Division Two promotion places after a 216-run triumph at Mynydd Isa.

The duo put on a sensational third wicket stand of 266 to lead their side to glory, with opening batsman Thomas reaching 129 before he was caught and bowled by Matty Blunden.

Wicketkeeper Gatsby was even more impressive at the other end with a knock of 136 before becoming Blundell’s latest victim on his way to figures of 4-44 as the away side declared after setting an imposing total of 294-5.

The hosts never got close to reaching their required target after a difficult time at the crease, with Thomas proving equally as skilled with the ball to decimate the top order to end a seven over spell on 4-14.

He was aided at the other end by Leighton Williams, who removed Jordan Baxter (6), Blunden (3), Stuart Geray (7) to finish on 3-15, while Iwan Backhouse, Terry Warner and Connor Hughes also picked up a wicket apiece as the home side mustered just 78 all out in reply.

The result sees Bod leapfrog Marchwiel and Wrexham into second place with four games remaining, and they will look to give their promotion chances another boost when they host Ruthin.