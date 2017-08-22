Menai Bridge inch closer to leaders Bangor after impressive Denbigh win

MENAI Bridge inched closer to North Wales Cricket League Premier Division leaders Bangor with a seven-wicket home win over Denbigh.

A much-needed return to form from the influential pair of Jack Gower and skipper Dion Holden was the catalyst behind the triumph, and the result leaves them just ten points behind the long-time frontrunners ahead of their trip to reigning champions Llandudno on Saturday.

The home side made a strong start in the field with Gethin Roberts removing Andy Taylor for nine, while Zach Ringrose took the prized wickets of overseas star Jackson Braddock-Pajo and Harrison Jones for 24 and 35 respectively.

Tom Schrimshaw made a promising 23 before he was ousted by Gerallt Roberts, and Ashley Wood struck twice in quick succession with the scalps of Daniel Nixon (5) and wicketkeeper Joe Clayton (0).

The visitors recovered somewhat thanks to double-figure scores from Joe Lewis (15) and Andy Clarke (21), but Holden removed them both from the crease on his way to figures of 3-20 as Stuart Griffiths’ side were all out for 149 from their 50 overs.

Despite losing opener Wood early on when he was clean bowled by Jack Griffiths after making just five, a second wicket stand of 122 from Gower and Holden ensured that Bridge reached their target with minimal fuss.

Wicketkeeper Gower ended a run of poor knocks with an impressive 57, while Holden contributed significantly at the other end with a superb 68.

Jones was the pick of the Denbigh bowlers with figures of 2-34, but it was not enough to prevent the hosts from taking 13 points after reaching their required target for the loss of three wickets after 38.5 overs of play.