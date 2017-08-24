Cooke serves up a treat as Newtown take county crown

Montgomeryshire T20 Final

Newtown 126 all out and 61-0 beat Welshpool 109 all out and 77 all out by 10 wickets

NEWTOWN were crowned Montgomeryshire T20 champions with an emphatic victory over Welshpool at Maesydre on Sunday.

Pool opened the first innings batting and posted 109 to defend with Russell Cadwallader (40) and Tom Anderson (36) top scoring while Dave Anthony (3-19) led the wickets for Town.

Man of the match Sam Cooke (53) guided Town to 126 all out in reply as the Henshalls Premier League side drew first blood.

Pool struggled in their second innings and were all out for just 77 to leave Hamish Harding (24no) and Chris Bound (36no) to guide Town to 61 without loss to complete a 10 wicket win.

Organiser Russell Cadwallader said: “Full credit to Newtown who were good value for their win.

“This summer marked the return of the Montgomeryshire T20 and hopefully it can continue to go from strength in future years.”