Forden celebrate Knock Out victory

FORDEN United were crowned Ann Price Llanfechain Knock Out champions on Sunday.

Goals from Chris Price and Kieran Parry cancelled a Gaz Jones reply to complete a 2-1 win over Four Crosses in front of a large crowd at Llanfechain.

Organiser Wyn Griffiths said: “It was one of the best finals we have had for some years and full credit to both clubs.

“On behalf of Llanfechain Football Club I would like to thank the clubs, our sponsor Ann Price, the referees and of course the spectators for their support of the tournament this year.”

Forden manager Jonny Roberts said: “I am buzzing with the result.

“The lads played brilliantly against tough opposition in horrendous conditions.

“It’s a great way to start the season.”