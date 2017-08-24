Huws Gray Alliance week three predictions

IT has been another wild week of action in the Huws Gray Alliance, with plenty of upsets, dramatic wins and standout performances.

Sports reporter Dean Jones gives his predictions for the coming weekend, which sees another list of intriguing contests as the season gathers pace.

Guilsfield vs Ruthin Town:

Chris Williams’ side will be buoyed by their stunning late victory against derby rivals Denbigh Town, but they face another stern test of their credentials at the Guils, who currently find themselves in second place after an unbeaten start to the season.

They will be looking to continue the momentum that saw them trounce Caersws 4-0, and they are going to be a very tough proposition on home soil this term.

Prediction: Guilsfield 2-0 Ruthin Town.

Caernarfon Town vs Denbigh Town:

The Cofis showed their fighting qualities once again to down Porthmadog, and manager Iwan Williams will be thrilled that they bounced back from their weekend defeat at the earliest opportunity.

Eddie Maurice-Jones’ men won’t have long to lick their wounds after their home defeat to Ruthin, and things do not get any easier this weekend at The Oval against the promotion chasers.

Prediction: Caernarfon Town 2-1 Denbigh Town.

FC Queens Park vs Flint Town United:

Despite suffering a heavy defeat at Rhyl in midweek, there have been plenty of positives to take from the opening three games from the newly promoted side, and they will look to take another scalp this weekend against the Silkmen, who harbour title ambitions and came away from a fiery encounter at Holywell Town with a share of the spoils.

Home advantage could be a major factor here as Airbus have already seen this season, and this game promises to be another frantic and tight affair.

Prediction: FC Queens Park 1-1 Flint Town United.

Holywell Town vs Airbus Broughton:

This has the potential to be one of the best games of the season so far, with two championship challengers locking horns in a pivotal early season battle.

The strike force of Steve Lewis and Jamie McDaid are sure to cause the Wingmakers a great deal of problems, but the recently relegated side are beginning to find their feet after wholesale changes and will now look to build on their home triumph over Gresford.

Prediction: Holywell Town 3-2 Airbus Broughton.

Llandudno Junction vs Caersws:

The Railwaymen have found things tough going as they adjust to life playing at a higher level, but they have a very winnable game against the Bluebirds, who were one of the fancied sides going into the campaign but have flattered to deceive so far.

Iain Bennett’s side know that they need to start picking up points in their home ties if they have any hope of avoiding a relegation dogfight down the line, while Sws’ will see this as a great opportunity for three points themselves.

Prediction: Llandudno Junction 1-1 Caersws.

Penrhyncoch vs Gresford Athletic:

Two more sides that have found life tough so far clash this weekend, with Pen looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat against the surprise package of last season.

Both have struggled to find their feet so far and with stiffer challenges awaiting the two sides in the coming weeks, this becomes a must-win clash.

Prediction: Penrhyncoch 1-3 Gresford Athletic.

Porthmadog vs Rhyl:

The light finally turned on for the Lilywhites in their midweek rout of Queens Park, where they answered the call of manager Niall McGuinness and became more ruthless in-front of goal.

In Alex Tichiner they have one of the best strikers anywhere outside the top flight, but they face a stiff ask to maintain their unbeaten record, with Port already showing this season that they are going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Their derby defeat to Caernarfon will no doubt have hurt them, but in the grand scheme of things iot is just one game and the sooner they put it to the back of their minds the better.

Prediction: Porthmadog 2-2 Rhyl.