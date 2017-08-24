Matthews stars in Guilsfield victory

IWAN Matthews marked his arrival in the Huws Gray Alliance with two goals in as many minutes as Guilsfield hit back for glory against Penrhyncoch.

Both sides rung the changes with the hosts handing Matthews and fellow summer signing Curtis Weetman their debuts while the Roosters attack was led by Jonny Evans.

Penrhyncoch had the better of the first-half and forged a slender interval lead with Steffan Davies maintaining his impressive start to the season by heading past Andy Wycherley on 30 minutes.

Guilsfield were unrecognisable after the break and took the game to the Roosters who were indebted to goalkeeper Lee Jenkins while the woodwork denied Louis Irvine.

The Guils continued to turn the screw with Adam Jenkins’ introduction with 20 minutes remaining stretching the visitors with the breakthrough arriving soon after with Matthews heading home Jenkins’ free-kick.

Just two minutes later the Guils led when a flowing move saw Jake Cook and Asa Hamilton combine for Matthews to volley beyond Jenkins to complete their fightback

Penrhyncoch laid siege late on but could find no way through a resolute home defence marshalled by Andy Ford with Wycherley also denying Davies with a smart double save.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Catthrall, Richards, Rogers, Ford, Weetman, Cook, Jones, Hamilton, Irvine, Matthews. Subs: Jenkins, Leonard, Bromley, Andrew.

PENRHYNCOCH: L Jenkins, E Evans , S James, Foligno, Mousley, Corbisiero, O James, Murfet, L Lewis, Davies, J Evans. Subs: Edwards, C Jones, G Lewis, Garner, Blake