Monty dig in for draw as Pool denied in derby

MONTGOMERY and Welshpool played out a low scoring draw at Lymore in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Ed Bennett (1-17) bowled Nick Davies cheaply for one but Pool opener Paul Chapman was joined by wily veteran Russell Cadwallader in building a second wicket stand.

Cadwallader offered support until his departure, bowled by Alex Bromley (2-39) for 12 before Andrew Barker (3-37) made his prescence felt, including the wicket of Chapman for a top scoring 74 to leave Pool to defend 137-7.

Montgomery were on the ropes from the start in reply as Tom Anderson (1-20) dismissed Gavin Corfield for a duck while Joe Monk (1-12) made light work of Barker (8).

Tim Davies (22), Aaron Ruff-Cock (17) and Ieuan Griffiths (15) looked to pin together the Monty innings but Pool celebrated regular wickets with Tom Bowen (1-18), Rob Pengelly (1-16) and Matt McWhinnie(1-8) supporting Rob Anderson (2-19).

It was left to Rob Bennett (9no) and Jack Williams (1no) to dig in and steer Monty to 101-8 with an unbroken seventh wicket partnership to ensure the hosts a share of the spoils.