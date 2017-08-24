Powys athletes star in national events

Adele Nicoll claimed a bronze medal at the Manchester International last weekend.

The Welshpool shot put star was in action for Wales against Denmark, Great Britain, Scotland and a Northern Irish and Ulster team.

A throw of 15.46m was enough for Nicoll to claim bronze.

Nicoll said: “This season did not go according to plan but that’s sport. However it’s not all bad and this year I won my first European medal and had more throws over 16.15m than ever before.”

Llanidloes’ Lauren Williams was also in action, ending fifth for the GB Juniors squad in the women’s 400m in a time of 60.54.

Meanwhile the Welsh Junior Track and Field Championships in Wrexham.

Maldwyn Harrier Arthur Powell was one of the stars of the day, claiming under 13s boys 100m and 200m gold.

Powell’s 100m time of 12.54 fell agonisingly short of a new championship record while his 200m time of 24.94 set a new Welsh age group best.

Clubmate Kelsie Webster also took gold in the under 13s girls long jump with a distance of 4.17m while Megan Davies was crowned under 20s girls high jump champion with a height of 1.55m