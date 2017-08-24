Saints make light work of Lakesiders

NORMAL service was resumed for TNS at Park Hall.

Few clubs have a worse record against TNS than Bala Town whose solitary victory in 31 meetings came in last season’s JD Welsh Cup Final though arrived in Oswestry confident of an upset following the Saints opening day debacle at Bangor City.

However the Saints dominance was never in doubt as two goals from Wes Fletcher inspired TNS to their first league victory since Scott Ruscoe took the helm.

Bala goalkeeper Ashley Morris was forced into action inside the opening two minutes as Fletcher raced onto Jon Routledge's clever pass only to be denied by the Lakesiders No1.

Fletcher glanced a Simon Spender right wing cross wide before more desperate defending from the visitors saw Lee Owens block Robbie Parry’s goalbound shot on the line.

Bala were restricted to long range pot shots for the most with their gameplan to soak up the relentless TNS pressure.

This trend continued after the break with Nathan Burke and Jordan Evans blasting wide from distance before TNS broke the deadlock on the hour.

Parry’s corner was powerfully met by Blaine Hudson to head beyond Morris and leave Bala’s gameplan in tatters.

It was all over on 63 minutes as Aeron Edwards released Parry on the left to squaring for Fletcher to lash an unstoppable shot beyond Morris.

The Lakesiders threw on Les Davies and Mike Hayes in an effort to get back into the game but their long ball game continued to reap no reward.

Instead TNS added a third on 72 minutes when another Edwards throughball left Bala defender Stuart Jones wrong footed as Fletcher lobbed Morris from 12 yards.

The Saints took their foot off the gas in the final quarter with the visitors beaten and outclassed and would enjoy their best spell of the game as Chris Venables and Burke had late chances.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Saunders (Hudson), Rawlinson, Routledge, Fletcher (Draper), Parry, Mullan, Roberts, Holland, Edwards (Seargeant). Subs: A Jones, Clark, Pryce

ATT – 425