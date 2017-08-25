Dylan takes Welsh title

A LOCAL sportsman has become a national champion in thrilling fashion.

The 2017 Welsh road race and time trial championships took place last weekend.

Dylan Kerfoot-Robson, who hails from St Asaph, secured the senior men’s Welsh road race championship title at Cerrigydrudion on Sunday against a strong line-up of cyclists from across Wales.

Kerfoot-Robson (Team Wiggins) completed three laps of the challenging 33km Brenig course in an impressive time of 2-35.27.

He was followed in the same time by Gruff Lewis, of Madison Genesis, while Dan Evans, of Team Elite, finished in third spot.

This success follows the 21-year-old rider’s third consecutive Welsh mountain bike cross country win at the Royal Welsh showground earlier in the summer.

Head coach at Welsh Cycling Darren Tudor said: “2017 has seen a change of direction for Dylan, with a focus on road following many years within mountain biking.

“Opportunities through Team Wiggins have offered Dylan the chance to learn and develop further within the discipline, an area I’m sure he will continue to be successful within in 2018.”

Further Welsh road race champions included Dan Coombe, Richard Harris, Timothy Davies, Jessica Roberts and Ruth Metcalfe.

Amy Gornhall, of Secret-Training.cc, stole the senior women’s road race championship title on Sunday, as well as the time trial championship title 24 hours earlier.

Gornhall completed one lap of the 20.5-mile course in a speedy time of 57-36.45.

Time trial championship titles were also awarded to George Evans, James Tillett, David Poval, Garry Ellis, Gwenno Hughes, Annie Glover and Sally Cunliffe.

Chief executive officer at Welsh Cycling Anne Adams-King said: “What a fantastic weekend of racing it has been.

“On behalf of Welsh Cycling, I’d like to congratulate all of our well-deserved, hard-working and talented Welsh champions.

“Thank you to all of the riders, supporters, volunteers, NEG, marshalls and of course VC Melyd for organising and helping to make such a successful event.

“Without your support, our Welsh championships would not be possible.”