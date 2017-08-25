Saints renew rivalries with Barry

TNS renew old rivalries with Barry Town United tonight (Friday).

The sides have a traditional rivalry spanning decades though the South Walians have spent the past decade battling back up the pyramid after almost going out of existence.

The two giants of the JD Welsh Premier past and present meet at Jenner Park with Saints manager Scott Ruscoe backing his side to build on last week’s trouncing of Bala Town.

“I think it’s a question of same again for us,” said Ruscoe.

“I’m sure Barry will have a plan to stop us playing but we don’t need to make any changes after such a good performance.

“It will give us momentum for the season and once you get on that run, you feel you can beat anybody.”

The Saints will travel without defender Steve Saunders but Blaine Hudson staked a claim with the opening goal against Bala on Saturday.

“Blaine came in and did really well. He’s been patient waiting for his chance and he came on and scored,” said Ruscoe.

“Friday night will be a chance for Blaine to come straight in and prove his worth.

Ruscoe will also look to defender Callum Roberts and midfielder Tom Holland to build on their impressive debuts along with midfielder Robbie Parry

“We just controlled the game and the tempo,” said Ruscoe. “We did not give Bala a chance and the lads who came in have earned their chance to keep the shirt at Barry.”