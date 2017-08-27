Conwy out of drop zone after Gwersyllt Park triumph

CONWY took a huge step towards North Wales Cricket League Division One survival with a six-wicket home triumph over Gwersyllt Park.

The visitors set a modest total of 136 all out from 45 overs, with Shaun Davies and Graham Meredith producing fantastic spells to take three wickets apiece for the combined loss of 63 runs.

A disappointing time at the crease for Park resulted in skipper Lee Beer top scoring with 30, while Jake James made a promising 30 before he was caught off a Stan Senior delivery.

Wicketkeeper Daniel Davies ensured the home side reached their required target with minimal fuss, with the batsman producing a number of eye-catching strokes on his way to 59.

Jonathan Davies aided his side’s cause at the other end with an unbeaten 20 as the hosts finished on 138-4 from 31 overs to secure a vital victory.

The result moves Rajjenu Britto’s men out of the relegation places with just a four point cushion ahead of their Bank Holiday Monday trip to Pontblyddyn, while they are on their travels again on Saturday with a visit to Dolgellau.