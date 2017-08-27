Ex-Colwyn Bay pupil Vicky Thornley to spearhead Team GB charge at World Rowing Championships

A FORMER Rydal Penrhos School pupil will go in search of another international rowing medal at the World Championships next month.

Vicky Thornley, aged 29, will spearhead the Team GB charge at the Florida event, which will run from September 24 until October 1.

Thornley finished second in the double sculls at Rio 2016 alongside rowing great Katherine Grainger, and has since moved to the singles in the hope of replicating last year’s success on her own.

She further enhanced her reputation with gold at the European Championships in Racice, Czech Republic, with two World Cup silvers has raised expectations of a podium place further.

Speaking to Express Sport, Thornley said: “I know the event I’m now in has big entries, there are a lot of girls at a similar standard. You have to be on your A-game pretty much every round and making the final is the first port of call.

“Semi-finals in the single are like finals. They’re fierce. You’ve got to be on your game. There’s no point just waiting for the final because you could be caught out.

“All I can do is prepare best myself, training hard as I can and make the technical improvements I need to make.”

Great Britain will be sending a total of 17 teams crews to the United States to compete at the event, with the team boasting no fewer than 14 Olympians in the group.

Thornley will be looking to put her new found experience to good use against some tough competition, stating she has always been “fascinated” with the prospect of competing in singles action.

“The racing I’ve had over the season has given me a nous for the tactical side of singles racing,” she added.

“It’s always something I looked to. I’ve watched loads of races over the years and am intrigued at how these girls make a little boat go so fast on their own.

“I’m fascinated by it and want to see how fast I can go.

“I’ve got a lot of the attributes to make a fast singles sculler and the challenges it presents intrigue me, make me want to nail it.”