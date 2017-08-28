Bluebirds targeting first win over Seasiders in a decade

CAERSWS renew an age old rivalry when Aberystwyth Town visit the Recreation Ground in the first round of the Nathaniel MG Cup on Tuesday (7.30).

The Mid Wales sides have been rivals for more than a century but meetings have become all the rarer since the Bluebirds relegation from the JD Welsh Premier in 2010.

Since the sides have met just once in the Welsh Cup in 2014 when the Seasiders edged a 2-1 victory at Park Avenue.

Next week’s meeting represents the sides first clash at the Recreation Ground since 2009 with a bumper gate expected for one of Mid Wales’ oldest derbies.

Caersws have not beaten Aberystwyth Town sibce 2006 though manager Graham Evans, himself a former Seasider, will hope his side can use the occasion to their advantage.

“They are a new look side this season, just like us,” said Evans. “We will be looking to get at them and cause an upset.”

Among the Bluebirds squad is ex-Aberystwyth favourite Luke Sherbon who represented his hometown club for over a decade and fellow ex-Seasider Ross Stephens.

Caersws travel to Llandudno Junction on Saturday with Evans insisting the league remained the priority before all focus turned on masterminding a cup upset and first victory over Aberystwyth in 11 years.