Colwyn Bay suffer Welsh Cup final heartbreak with narrow Cardiff defeat

COLWYN Bay narrowly missed out on their second Welsh Cup in three years after a six-wicket final defeat to Cardiff.

Sion Morris’ side made an encouraging start before the skipper and Jordan Evans were both ousted from the crease by Tom Barry, and the same bowler was also on hand to despatched Pat Leach after the dangerous batsman made just 19.

There was further double-figure knocks from Adam Campion and Will Higginson, who both kept the scoreboard ticking over with 26 and 23 respectively, while George Johansen was crucially run out after a big innings looked likely on 23.

No other Bay batsman made a significant contribution thanks in no small part to the spell of Prem Sisodiya, who had Zak Gidlow (1), Mike Littler (7) and Gareth Goodson among his list of victims on his way to 4-15 as the North Wales representatives set a target of 178-9 from their allotted 40 overs.

Things got off to a good start in the field with Goodson taking out the dangerous pair of wicketkeeper Steffan Jones (21) and Andrew Thomas (0), with in-form spinner Paul Jenkins also getting in on the act with the prizes scalps of captain Greg Holmes (0) and Alun Thomas.

That was as good as it got for Morris’ men, who had no answer to the partnership of opener Alex Milton and Umar Malik, who produced a number of eye-catching strokes to end the innings not out on 77 and 52 respectively.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides as Cardiff reached their required total for the loss of four wickets with 5.2 overs to spare.

There was better fortune for Bay in Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division action on Saturday, where half centuries from Gidlow and Rumesh Buddhika steered them to a four-wicket success at Rainford.