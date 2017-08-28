International football returns to Rhyl as Wales U19s face Iceland

INTERNATIONAL football returns to Rhyl this weekend as Wales begin their preparations for the European 2018 Under 19’s Championships.

The national squad will compete in two friendly matches against Iceland at the Corbett Sports Stadium on the Saturday, September 2 and Monday 4.

The first match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon with the second clash, just 48 hours later at 5pm.

These matches will be crucial for the warm up of the squad in advance of the qualification matches in Turkey at the start of November when Wales face Slovakia and Kazakhstan in addition to the hosts.