Llandudno move to JD Welsh Premier League summit with Connah's Quay win

LLANDUDNO manager Alan Morgan has urged his side not to get carried away after they secured a 1-0 win over JD Welsh Premier League title challengers Connah’s Quay.

Another impressive display at the Giant Hospitality Stadium leaves Tudno as the only unbeaten side in the top flight after three games, where they have a maximum nine points and have yet to concede a goal.

It is another big week for the early pacesetters as a host of familiar faces return with Caernarfon Town in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Tuesday night (7.45pm), before they return to league action on September 7 when they welcome coastal rivals Prestatyn Town.

Morgan said: “It was a very hard game and even though they went down to ten men they still pose a significant threat from set-pieces and towards the end of the game long throws were also becoming a problem.

“Every free-kick they were getting was going straight into the box and I think they’ll push New Saints very close at the top this season.

“Last season we perhaps lacked a bit of pace to get behind teams but now we have Toby (Jones), Ryan (Edwards) and Shaun (Cavanagh) I know I wouldn’t like to be chasing them that’s for sure. But as I have said to the lads it’s only three games so nobody is getting carried away just yet and we just have to look forward to the next one now.”

The opening exchanges brought little in the way of chances, but the pivotal point of the game arrives midway through the half when Jones was felled by Mike Pearson in the box, with the Quay defender also receiving a red card.

Sam Hart stepped up but was unable to find the target as his spot kick, with Marc Williams also spurning a pair of good opportunities to send both sides in at the interval all-square.

The visitors almost took a shock lead after the restart when a Michael Wilde effort rattled the crossbar, while at the other end John Danby pulled off a smart save to deny Williams again.

The deadlock was finally broken on 70 minutes when Jones took advantage of a defensive mix-up to slot into an empty net and settle the tie.