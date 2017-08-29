Bangor move one step closer to title with Gresford win

BANGOR took another huge step to the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title with a 69-run victory over Gresford.

With just three games of the season remaining, Robbie Marshall’s side remain in control and are now currently 11 points ahead of rivals Menai Bridge, and they travel to Hawarden Park this Saturday looking to stake a further claim to the crown.

Daniel Williams got the away side off to a good start in the field with the wickets of Nadeem Rehman and overseas sensation Francois Mostert for 20 and 12, while skipper Chris Ellwood was on hand to despatch Sion Evans after the talented batsman contributed just six.

The in-form Williams continued his impressive spell with the wickets of Marshall (18) and Matty Haswell (6), and he also took the prized scalp of David Winter who top scored with 43 on his way to figures of 5-39 from 12 overs.

Idrees Ijaz (15), Chris Dawson (21) and Gareth Edwards (11*) all provided some valuable lower order runs as the hosts finished their allotted 50 overs on 180-8.

The home side imposed themselves early on when Aidan Kelly removed opener Matt Thompson for six, with Mostert sending wicketkeeper Henry Makings back to the pavilion after failing to contribute a single run.

Williams was unable to replicate his success with the bat as he was caught and bowled by Edwards on 7, and the same bowler was also on hand to dispose of David Baker (14) and Gareth Bell to end an 11 over spell with figures of 3-11.

He was aided at the other end by the ruthless Mostert, who added three more wickets to his collection in the form of Sean Richards (8), Ewan Hoskins (0) and John Bell (5) to take his tally for the season to 56 and finish with 4-37.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and despite Ellwood providing some resistance with a knock of 31 it was not enough as the away side mustered just 11 all out in reply.