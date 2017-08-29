Can Llandudno become the Welsh Premier League's surprise package once again?

IF early indications are anything to go by, then it is going to be an extremely profitable season for Llandudno Football Club.

Alan Morgan’s side have made a fantastic start to the JD Welsh Premier League campaign, with the club occupying top spot and are the only unbeaten side left in the division.

Saturday’s triumph over title hopefuls Connah’s Quay was another efficient performance that has become synonymous with the side under Morgan, who has developed the right mix of defensive nous and attacking flair that ensures they are going to be very hard to beat.

While the lack of goals were a frustrating element of their second top flight term, it already looks as if this problem is behind them thanks to a number of impressive signings that have made them a real threat once again.

There is plenty of pace and creativity in their ranks thanks to the likes of Toby Jones, Ryan Edwards and Shaun Cavanagh, while the experienced Marc Williams is one of the best link-up man anywhere in the country and he seems to be thriving once again will more options around him.

Another of the new arrivals Sam Ilesanmi has also shown he is going to be a key contributor throughout the season, while the playmaking abilities of midfield talisman Danny Hughes have once again been there for all to see in their opening three fixtures.

While the strikes came under fire last season the same cannot be said of the Tudno rearguard, who have picked up where they left off and remained one of the most formidable back-lines anywhere in the Welsh pyramid.

They have yet to concede a goal so far in the league and when you have a back-four performing to this level on a consistent basis then you are always going to have a chance in any game.

In Mike Williams they have a true leader that boasts Football League experience, and after overcoming his injury problems he can now count himself as one of the best centre halves operating in the WPL at the present time.

Morgan has urged his side to focus on the next game and nothing more, but you could forgive the fans and players for getting carried away with such a good start, and their ambitions will now be far greater than to return to the top six after finishing third in their debut season in the WPL.

Hopefully the methods implemented by the boss will continue to reap rewards as the top division is much better when sides like Llandudno are challenging the big-spending top four teams of New Saints, Bangor City, Bala Town and Connah’s Quay.

The foundations have been laid for a top season at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, and with so much strength-in-depth things are only going to get better for Tudno going forward.