Holyhead Hotspur edge out Porthmadog in Nathaniel MG Cup thriller

IN-FORM Holyhead Hotspur secured a double league and cup success to further enhance their positive start to the campaign.

Campbell Harrison’s side extended their unbeaten Huws Gray Alliance start with a 4-1 triumph over recently promoted Llandudno Junction, before advancing to the next stage of the Nathaniel MG Cup with a thrilling 5-3 triumph at Porthmadog.

The visitors began the game on the front foot and they were rewarded for their strong start on 11 minutes when prolific striker John Littlemore’s deflected effort somehow found its way over Port stopper Richard Harvey.

Things got even better for the away side on 39 minutes when Chris Jones took advantage of some hesitant defending to double their advantage.

The introduction of Cai Jones and Sion Bradley after the break provided a spark for the hosts, who found a way back into the contest on 59 minutes when the former broke clear and finished well.

This joy proved to be short lived as the rampant Littlemore showed his ability once again on 66 minutes when he calmly slotted home a third for the away side after more impressive build-up play.

Things took a dramatic turn in the final quarter as Jones and Bradley netted in quick succession to level matters, but there was one more twist in the tale which arrived on 89 and 92 minutes when Spurs regained the advantage through the highly gifted Alex Boss and Dewi Thomas.

Harrison’s men ran out easy winners over the struggling Railwaymen in a one-sided affair throughout, with Littlemore and a Kenleigh Owen giving them a two-goal cushion at the interval.

Lee Ellis reduced the arrears for the visitors after the break but groom in waiting Mel McGinness produced his customary goal barely a minute later and Dean Garmey rounding off the scoring following a fine team move.

The in-form side are next in action on September 16 when they face a difficult looking trip to early pacesetters Guilsfield.