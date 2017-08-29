Welsh Alliance midweek round-up: Last minute strike gives Llanrwst United win over St Asaph City

A LAST minute strike ensured Llanrwst United continued their strong start to the season at the expense of St Asaph City.

The Saints were made to pay for a host of missed chances throughout the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One clash, with Aaron Hughes pouncing to give the home side all three points.

Struggling Trearddur Bay picked up their first win of the season as efforts from Dion Roberts, Keenan Downey and Anthony Parry gave them a shock 3-2 success at Mynydd Llandegai, while Llanberis also picked a notable away success as a Rob Daniels strike on 75 minutes was enough to secure a 1-0 triumph at Nantlle Vale.

In Division Two, in-form Prestatyn Sports laid down another title marker with a resounding 8-1 rout over promotion rivals Meliden.

A brace apiece from Tom Court and Chris Owen did the majority of the damage, with Dominic Donnelly, James Harper, Ryan Fortune and Mark Jones completing the rout.

Another of the fancied sides were also in fine goalscoring form as Bodedern Athletic recorded a 4-1 victory at Aberffraw thanks to an own goal, Eric Leach, Adam Roberts and Myles Jones.

A hat-trick from Kieron Ellis was not enough to give Blaenau Amt a much-needed win as they were held 3-3 at home to Mochdre Sports, and there was more misery piled on Llanfairpwll as goals from Luke McGivern, Callum McMinmee and Jack Griffiths condemned them to a 3-1 reverse at Amlwch Town, with Huw Barwick netting a consolation on 70 minutes.