Evans treble gives Penrhyn first win

JONNY Evans starred with a hat-trick as Penrhyncoch toasted their first victory of the season at home to Gresford Athletic.

The Wrexham side proved their own worst enemies on the day with Tom Freeman and Dave McIntyre seeing red as they ended the match with nine men.

The Roosters led when a 29th minute free-kick from Evans deflected past visiting goalkeeper Mike Platt.

Gresford then pressed the self destruct button with Freeman earning his marching orders for throwing the ball at Sion James.

However Penrhyn failed to capitalise on their advantage with Evans firing over while also testing Platt who kept his side in the game with a host of saves.

Gresford continued to dig in and frustrate the hosts but with 10 minutes remaining Evans completed a fine individual effort to give his side a cushion.

It was all over with five minutes remaining with McIntyre seeing red following a rash challenge and Evans completed his hat-trick from the resulting free-kick.

The nine men had the final say with a late consolation from Rhys Lloyd but it was too late to prevent the Roosters celebrating their first win of the season.

PENRHHYNCOCH: L Jenkins, Jones, Foligno, Mousley, S James, Corbisiero, O James, Murfet, Meredith , J Evans , Lewis. Subs Edwards, E Evans, Blake, Garner.