Fletcher on song in Saints triumph

A solitary strike from Wes Fletcher was enough to give a dominant TNS all three points and back to back wins on Friday.

It was the home side though that created the early chances, in a lively start to the game from both teams.

In an exchange between Kayne McLaggon and Tj Nagi in the third minute, TNS were fortunate to keep the score level.

With 18 minutes on the clock, first McLaggon’s shot was blocked by Connell Rawlinson and then Nagi shot over.

Four minutes later it was TNS midfielder Aeron Edwards’s turn to put the ball over.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes with as good work down the TNS right wing resulting in Jamie Mullan crossing for Fletcher to net his third goal in two games.

Robbie Parry’s effort from the left go wide as the game passed the half hour stage.

The reigning JD Welsh Premier League champions began to dominate the second period with chances created.

With 18 minutes to go, Fletcher turned in the box but his shot was blocked and went over for a corner.

With five minutes remaining, surging into the box down the left hand side, Callum Roberts went down, only to be given a yellow for diving.

Two minutes later a good ball in from livewire Mullan saw Greg Draper denied by good defending from the hosts.

Although the second period belonged to TNS, the home side looked capable on the break but were unable to penetrate a resolute defence that kept a clean sheet for the second game on the bounce.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Roberts, Hudson, Rawlinson, Routledge, Edwards (Seargeant 90), Holland, Mullan, Fletcher (Draper 78), Parry (Cieslewicz 62). Subs: Jones, Clark, Darlington, Pryce.

Att – 988