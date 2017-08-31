Golden Graham fires Llanrhaeadr to win at Berriew

LLANRHAEADR laid down an early season title marker with a 5-2 win at Berriew in Spar Mid Wales League One.

Dan Graham maintained his fine start to the campaign with a brace while further goals from Gus Harris, James Vaughan and Huw Wainwright settled the outcome for the visitors.

Rob Pritchard and Karl Seliaerts replied for the Rhiewsiders whose indifferent start to the season continued in front of a large shownight crowd.

Llanfair United prevailed 4-3 winners following a seven goal thriller at Radnor Valley.

Steve Andrew was twice on target with Phil Hughes also netting as United stormed ahead at the break.

Valley stormed back after the break with Joey Price netting twice and Ieuan Price also on target but United claimed victory courtesy of a Toby Jones penalty.

Mike Gornall starred as Abaeraeron kick started their campaign with a 3-0 win at home to Llandrindod Wells.

Churchstoke are also off the mark following a 3-0 victory at Machynlleth with a Josh Atherton double and Joe Haycock strike ensuring the Marketmen their first points.

Bow Street and Carno shared the points in a 2-2 draw at Cae Piod.

Jordan Jones gave Carno the lead before Matthew Evans and Tom Wyn Roberts replies saw Street ahead.

However Pete Rees levelled for Carno to ensure Chris Davies’ side returned with a battling point after losing defender Dan Lewis to a red card on the hour.

Leaders Welshpool Town faltered in a 2-2 draw at home to Tywyn Bryncrug on Friday night.

The Lilywhites twice led through Will Thomas only for Tywyn to reply through Aled Jones before Mike Leuty saved the Cormorants a point with a last gasp leveller.

Elsewhere Llanidloes Town won 3-0 at home to Borth United to maintain their promising start to the season.

Rhys Evans and Richie Evans struck to give the hosts a cushion before a late Joe Evans strike sealed the Daffodils victory.