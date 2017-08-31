Joel lights the fire for Brecon

JOEL Evans struck a dramatic last minute winner as Brecon Northcote snatched a 2-1 victory at Dyffryn Banw.

Tom Foulkes lobbed the Llangadfan hosts ahead but the Stags hit back to level through Jack Evans before Joel Evans won the day with the last kick of the game.

Dolgellau Athletic maintained their fine start to the season with a 4-0 win at home to Presteigne.

Keith Morris headed the hosts into an interval lead before two Dennis Bates penalties and a Dominic Thomas strike sealed victory for the Wasps.

Builth Wells toasted a 2-1 derby win at Newbridge on Friday night with goals from Jamie McIlroy and Jack Hammond strikes cancelling an Ollie Woods strike which had given Bridge the lead.

Meanwhile honours ended even in a 2-2 draw between Hay St Marys and Llansantffraid Village.

Tom Landon struck twice for Hay while the Saints hit back for a point courtesy of goals from Wayne Austin and Dan Hinds.