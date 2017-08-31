Pool slump at home to Knockin

WELSHPOOL paid the price for a poor batting display in a five wicket defeat at home to Knockin in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Paul Chapman and Nick Davies opened brightly for the hosts but their fall sparked a collapse culminating in Pool being left to defend a meagre 117.

Chapman was caught and bowled by Joe Pattenden for 28 while Davies was bowled by Shaun Davis (1-18) for a top scoring 33.

Pattenden (6-27) starred for Knockin as Pool’s middle order collapsed with only Patrick Davies managing double figures before being run out by Eric Heath for 15.

James Evans (2-8) polished off Pool’s tail end resistance to leave the home side with the uphill battle of defending 117.

Captain Tom Anderson (1-21) tasted early success with opener Luke Beckett (1) falling cheaply in reply.

Brother Rober Anderson (4-52) led Pool’s attack and celebrated the wickets of Lloyd Edwards (10) and Hugh Morris (18) befoire accounting for opener David Ogden for a top scoring 39.

However Anderson had no answer to Daniel Evans (37no) and Davis (4no) who formed an unbroken sixth wicket stand to guide Knockin to glory at 121-5 in the 27th over.